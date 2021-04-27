Sa'ar: Justice Minister debacle proves Israel needs a new government

Likud MK Galit Distal Atbaryan said Sa'ar's response indicated that "attorney Sa'ar doesn't understand the law and politician Sa'ar is stuck in the swamp of the deep state on the Left."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote that "anyone who even for a moment considered signing any agreement with Netanyahu has received a reminder that there is no chance he will honor any agreement he signs."

Lapid said Netanyahu's behavior was also proof of his disdain for the law.

Blue and White ministers also expressed outrage.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Labor leader Merav Michaeli called on Sa'ar and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett to end talks with Likud on forming a goverment. By contrast, Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich mocked Bennett, saying that he would help form "a government of change" that would allow Mandelblit to act as "the real prime minister." "Anyone offered a rotation by the Likud or Prime Minister should carefully watch today's conduct at the cabinet session, and think to himself what such a government will look like and what agreements with him will be worth," said Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White).

"The saga surroumding the appointment of the justice minister, which reached a peak in a delusional cabinet meeting, is further testimony of the need to replace the government," Sa'ar wrote on Twitter.