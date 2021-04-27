The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sa'ar: Justice Minister debacle proves Israel needs a new government

Opposition leader Lapid wrote that "anyone who even for a moment considered signing any agreement with Netanyahu has received a reminder that there is no chance he will honor any agreement he signs."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 27, 2021 15:53
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar.
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar, who is being wooed by the Likud Party in an attempt to form a coalition, slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of Tuesday's cabinet meeting.
Sa'ar referred to a fight in the meeting over the appointment of a temporary justice minister and Netanyahu bypassing the law in an attempt to appoint a loyalist to the sensitive post, a move which Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit deemed to be illegal.
"The saga surroumding the appointment of the justice minister, which reached a peak in a delusional cabinet meeting, is further testimony of the need to replace the government," Sa'ar wrote on Twitter.
Likud MK Galit Distal Atbaryan said Sa'ar's response indicated that "attorney Sa'ar doesn't understand the law and politician Sa'ar is stuck in the swamp of the deep state on the Left."
Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote that "anyone who even for a moment considered signing any agreement with Netanyahu has received a reminder that there is no chance he will honor any agreement he signs."
Lapid said Netanyahu's behavior was also proof of his disdain for the law.
Blue and White ministers also expressed outrage.
"Anyone offered a rotation by the Likud or Prime Minister should carefully watch today's conduct at the cabinet session, and think to himself what such a government will look like and what agreements with him will be worth," said Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White).
Labor leader Merav Michaeli called on Sa'ar and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett to end talks with Likud on forming a goverment.
By contrast, Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich mocked Bennett, saying that he would help form "a government of change" that would allow Mandelblit to act as "the real prime minister."


