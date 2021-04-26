The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett OKs rotation without Netanyahu

Sa'ar: Netanyahu must be replaced

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 26, 2021 15:18
IS NAFTALI BENNETT ready to go all the way and bring an end to Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign over Israel? (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN / REUTERS)
IS NAFTALI BENNETT ready to go all the way and bring an end to Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign over Israel?
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN / REUTERS)
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett said on Monday that his party would be willing to join a right-wing government that would not be led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
Speaking to his faction in the Knesset, Bennett called on both political camps to compromise and display responsibility. 
"Our preference is a right-wing government," Bennett said. "Yamina would join any right-wing government formed by Netanyahu or led by another figure on the Right who has the ability to lead the government, whether they are from Likud or elsewhere." 
Bennett said his second option is a unity government, which he continues with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and other party leaders.
"The gaps are not small," he said. "Unity is never easy, because there are very different worldviews. It requires a lot of restraint. I can't guarantee the efforts will bear fruit. But we'll leave no stone unturned to prevent elections." 
In a dramatic turn of events, with his back to the wall, Netanyahu has made offers to let Shas head Arye Deri and Defense Minister Benny Gantz go first in a rotation as prime minister,
In recent days, Netanyahu offered to let Deri serve as prime minister for a year in a rotation agreement, but Deri refused the offer, according to Israel Hayom. Despite Deri's refusal, Likud officials attempted to convince him to accept the deal, Shas officials said, according to the report.
Deri served 22 months in jail after being convicted of taking bribes as interior minister in the 1990s. The MK is facing another run in with the law, as Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced in January that he would likely indict Deri for tax fraud.
On Sunday, Blue and White Party officials confirmed a Channel 12 report stating that Netanyahu had made a similar offer to Gantz.
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar declined to take questions in his faction meeting on Monday about whether his party could join a government with a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not go first.
Army Radio reported on Monday morning that Sa'ar had ruled out such a possibility, because even as alternate prime minister, Netanyahu would retain his strong influence over the government's decisions.
But Sa'ar agreed to speak only generally about his party's options.
"There are two possibilities," Sa'ar told his faction. "There can be a right-wing government led by someone else [other than Netanyahu] or a unity government based on arrangements that will enable us to defend our values and our worldview."
Sa'ar called to make every effort to build a government of change and avoid elections.
Asked if he is worried that Bennett and Saar will abandon him at the last minute, Lapid said "I hope they do the right thing for Israel. They are patriots, and they will do what is right for Israel."
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu gideon sa'ar Israel Elections Israel Elections 2021 New Hope Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Eilam

What is Israel’s policy during US-Iran negotiations? - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Micah Halpern

Quarter of Congress wants Israel-US relationship to change - analysis

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by