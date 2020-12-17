Gideon Sa'ar officially names his party: New Hope

Former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar officially registered his political party with the Party List on Thursday, confirming its title: "New Hope." "This will be a widely national and societal movement that we will build up from the ground to last a long time," Sa'ar tweeted.
"We are embarking on a path of unity and hope for Israel, something we need so much right now," he continued. "Let's bring Israel a better future." This is a developing story.
רשמנו הבוקר את המפלגה החדשה ברשם המפלגות. זאת תהיה תנועה לאומית וחברתית רחבה שנבנה מהיסודות לטווח ארוך. יוצאים לדרך של אחדות ותקווה שישראל כל כך זקוקה לה. ביחד נביא עתיד טוב יותר לישראל.— גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 17, 2020
