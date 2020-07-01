Sanctions mulled after gay rebellion in Knesset

Coalition chairman Miki Zohar is considering punitive sanctions against three MKs in the coalition who voted for a bill the coalition opposed.Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), Social Welfare Minister Iztik Shmuli (Labor) and Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg voted for a bill that would have allowed male gay couples to adopt children from surrogate mothers in Israel. The bill was sponsored by Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll.Ohana, Shmuli, Ginzburg and Roll are all gay. Ohana and Shmuli have adopted children from surrogate mothers in the United States.