The decision changes the previous directive according to the country's "Traffic Light" program, which dictated that schools will only be allowed to reopen in cities designated as green, yellow or partial orange.

Edelstein also announced that students in grades 11-12 will be able to resume school without using capsules, once 90% of the school's students have been vaccinated for the virus.

Schools where 75% have been vaccinated, will be allowed to teach 11-12 graders in capsules.

Schools will be allowed to reopen in cities that have been designated orange, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Wednesday, in light of decreasing coronavirus morbidity rates.