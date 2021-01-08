Science Minister Izhar Shay announces resignation from government

Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay announced on Friday that he had agreed with Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to quit the government, after deciding not to run as part of the Blue and White party in the upcoming elections. Shay and Gantz agreed that the process of Shay's departure will be done gradually and include a proper transition as to ensure the continued function of the coronavirus cabinet, which Shay is a member of. Sources close to the minister have indicated that he will announce that he is joining another political party in the coming days.Earlier this week, Shay blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for hiding important information regarding the coronavirus vaccinations from members of the coronavirus cabinet and from Gantz himself, Ynet reported. Shay also objected to the closure of the education system as part of the nationwide lockdown, noting that "only 15% of students got sick" and that "kindergartens should remain open as much as possible." "The prime minster's considerations are unacceptable. He said that he has a secret arrangement with the vaccination companies. You can overcome such an agreement, there are agreements with several companies, and he can tell Israel's ministers that an x or y amount of vaccination is expected to arrive in the next month ... We need information in order to reach logical solutions," Shay said.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });