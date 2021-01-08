The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Science Minister Izhar Shay announces resignation from government

Sources close to the minister have indicated that he will announce joining another political party in the following days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 8, 2021 16:07
Izhar Shay, Blue and White party, 2015 (photo credit: CHEN ZIV / WIKICOMMONS)
Izhar Shay, Blue and White party, 2015
(photo credit: CHEN ZIV / WIKICOMMONS)
Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay announced on Friday that he had agreed with Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to quit the government, after deciding not to run as part of the Blue and White party in the upcoming elections. 
Shay and Gantz agreed that the process of Shay's departure will be done gradually and include a proper transition as to ensure the continued function of the coronavirus cabinet, which Shay is a member of. 
Sources close to the minister have indicated that he will announce that he is joining another political party in the coming days.
Earlier this week, Shay blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for hiding important information regarding the coronavirus vaccinations from members of the coronavirus cabinet and from Gantz himself, Ynet reported.
Shay also objected to the closure of the education system as part of the nationwide lockdown, noting that "only 15% of students got sick" and that "kindergartens should remain open as much as possible." 
"The prime minster's considerations are unacceptable. He said that he has a secret arrangement with the vaccination companies. You can overcome such an agreement, there are agreements with several companies, and he can tell Israel's ministers that an x or y amount of vaccination is expected to arrive in the next month ... We need information in order to reach logical solutions," Shay said.   


Tags Benny Gantz Elections Knesset Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by