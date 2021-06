Shiba Hospital announced on Tuesday that IDF veteran Itzik Saidian's condition has improved and is now breathing on his own.Nonetheless, Saidian is still anesthetized and in serious condition.He continues to be treated, and the doctors at Shiba are doing their best to save his life.Saidian was hospitalized when he self-immolated at the Defense Ministry’s rehabilitation division in Petah Tikva on April 12 2021 to protest the treatment of PTSD-stricken IDF veterans