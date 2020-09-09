Senior Israeli officials meet with TikTok representatives in Israel

Israeli government representatives - led by the Strategic Affairs Ministry - hosted senior TikTok officials on Tuesday night to discuss how to better combat hate speech, antisemitism and incitement over the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform.The officials from the Strategic Affairs Ministry were joined together alongside representatives from the Justice, Foreign Affairs, Economy, Communications and Diaspora Affairs Ministries, laying out an agenda for TikTok to devise a "system of collaboration to locate and remove hate-content."Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen led the discussion, as part of her series of meeting with Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. Farkash-Hacohen has been embroiled in a battle with social media companies over their sub-par handling of antisemitism and incitement on their platforms - which she calls "a haven for misinformation and classic antisemitic tropes" - since assuming office in May.“The public discourse is taking place on social networks almost exclusively. That is why I have set the goal for the Ministry to increase our technological capabilities as well as our discussions with social media companies to create a different, better reality. Our intention is that social media companies adopt transparent policies, and where relevant, remove incitement against the State of Israel. We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to achieve the necessary results," said Farkash-Hacohen.The first thing Farkash-Hacohen did in office was to write a letter to Twitter regarding tweets by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling Israel “a cancerous growth” that must be cut off, and comparing Israel to the COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks later, a Twitter representative dismissed Khamenei’s comments as “saber-rattling” that does not violate the company’s terms of use. Twitter and the Strategic Affairs Ministry formed a working group to address the problem of antisemitism on the platform, as it has now done with TikTok. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Farkash-Hacohen revealed mid-August that TikTok reached out to her ministry to discuss antisemitism and incitement, even though the Chinese-owned social media platform declined to attend a Knesset meeting on the matter last month.“In the end, you can’t deny that social networks shape our perception of reality... It has the power to corrupt people’s minds,” she warned.Farkash-Hacohen called for greater accountability for the consequences of racist and antisemitic incitement on social media platforms, and for them to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism. She’s also called for social media companies to be more transparent and provide public reports on incitement and disinformation on their platforms.TikTok's Director of Public Policy Elizabeth Kanter noted that TikTok is "pleased to have the opportunity to meet with a number of representatives of the Israeli government to discuss this critical issue. Tiktok's goal is to encourage creativity and happiness, and we will not tolerate hate speech on our platform."Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.The Israeli officials suggested the implementation of an educational program targeting young users registered to the platform - focusing on the effects of hate speech on the wider public, schooling surrounding antisemitism and education regarding the State of Israel.The two sides also agreed to regularly convene on the matter, to build upon the progression reached during Tuesday's meeting.Considering the meeting took place under the auspices of the Strategic Affairs Ministry,