Serbia adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted on Wednesday.The WHC lauded the move, calling it “an important step in implementing the fight against antisemitism on all levels.”Other countries that have adopted the definition include Italy, Cyprus, Canada and the United States, among others.