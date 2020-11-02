Shooting incident reported in Austrian synagogue, one casualty reported

Reports are emerging of a shooting incident in an Austrian synagogue, apparently resulting in one casualty and several injured.
According to Austrian newspaper Kronen, local police have confirmed a large deployment to the scene but have declined to comment on the reason for the mobilisation.The newspaper said the attack was on the street that houses the city's main synagogue. It and other media reported shots fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz.Vienna police reported via Twitter "a large police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna," and advised the public to avoid entering the city until further notice.
A report by news agency APA later indicated that a police officer was shot and seriously injured during the developing incident in central Vienna.
Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos!— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020
