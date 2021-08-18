Sinai warning level lowered for Israelis after a decade of high alert

The Sinai Peninsula beaches, including the popular Israeli tourist destination Sharm e-Sheikh, has been lowered from a Level 1 travel alert zone - "very high concrete threat" - to a Level 3, Israel's National Security Council announced Wednesday night.

The decision was reached following discussions between Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and the Egyptian Intelligence head Abbas Kamel during a meeting between the two, the statement added.

Sinai remains a popular tourist destination for Israelis ever since it was returned to Egypt during the peace accords in 1979, with a steady rise in visitors since 2016, according to Israeli media.

For the past decade, authorities have recommended Israelis avoid travelling to Sinai for fear of terror attacks by Islamic extremists, primarily ISIS and groups affiliated with al-Qaeda. Nevertheless, the coronavirus pandemic, which minimized air travel, prompted Israelis to flock to Sinai between lockdowns.

The National Security Council stresses that the northern regions of Sinai are still considered Level 1 alert, and that any vacationers planning to travel out of Israel are still subject to coronavirus travel restrictions.