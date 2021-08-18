The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett meets Egyptian intel chief in Jerusalem for discussions

Humanitarian aid to Gaza is likely high on Egyptian Intelligence head Abbas Kamel's agenda.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 18, 2021 14:28
An aid convoy's trucks loaded with supplies send by Long Live Egypt Fund are seen at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 23, 2021. (photo credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An aid convoy's trucks loaded with supplies send by Long Live Egypt Fund are seen at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Egyptian Intelligence head Abbas Kamel in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Kamel is the first senior Egyptian official to meet with Bennett since he entered office, and is expected to meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, as well.
Humanitarian aid to Gaza is likely high on Kamel’s agenda. The meetings, first reported by Zman Israel, took place two days after Hamas once again shot rockets into Israel, and amid the Gazan terrorist group's threats to start another war, three months after the last round of fighting, if aid does not reach the coastal enclave soon.
On Tuesday, Bennett said Israel will respond to Hamas rocket fire “in the time, place and conditions that suit us, and not anyone else,” Bennett said. “As far as we’re concerned, Hamas is to blame, not rebels or anyone else but Hamas.
Gantz said Israel will facilitate humanitarian aid funded by Qatar and others to the people of Gaza as long as it will “reach the right places.”
“We are not the enemies of the Gazan people,” Gantz stated. “The real enemy is Hamas, which is taking Gaza residents hostage.”
A source in Hamas claimed that Qatari aid money to over 100,000 families in Gaza would be delivered in the coming days, channeled through the UN.
However, a source close to Bennett said that there has been progress towards distributing funds to needy families in Gaza, but the it has not been fully worked out yet. In addition, the payment of salaries to employees of the Hamas-controlled government in Gaza remains stuck.
One reason for the delay, the source said, is that Israel wants there to be a clear paper trail, to ensure that it is not going to terrorists.
“It won’t be foolproof, but we want to be able to track what [Hamas is] doing with the money,” he stated.
On Monday, Egypt rebuked Hamas after the firing of a rocket from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip said.
Following the Egyptian warning, the Palestinian factions called off a meeting that was planned for Monday night to discuss ways of responding to Israel’s failure to ease restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinians told The Jerusalem Post.
The factions were planning to announce a series of steps to pressure Israel, including resuming protests along the Gaza-Israel border and launching more arson balloons and explosive devices into Israel.
The Egyptians are also planning to invite representatives of Hamas and other Palestinian factions to Cairo in the coming days to discuss the latest developments surrounding the situation in the Gaza Strip, including the possibility of reaching a prisoner-exchange agreement with Israel.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


