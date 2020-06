In a letter sent by the head of the Comptroller's office, attorney Eden Bizman, to the MK, the latter detailed the reasons for the Comptroller's decision, including the fact that the issue of Dr. Mandelblit's appointment to the Judiciary was discussed in depth in a petition filed to the Supreme Court in 2016 and decided by it.

State Comptroller and Ombudsman Matanyahu Engelman on Sunday denied the request of Shas MK Shlomo Karai, saying that he would not open an investigation into the appointment of Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit.