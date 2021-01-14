State Prosecutor will not pursue lenient Berland plea deal

The State Prosecutor has rescinded a plea deal offered to rabbi Eliezer Berland after criticism that it was too lenient, Kan News reported Thursday.In May, three rabbinical judges from the ultra-Orthodox community determined after 18 months of proceedings in the special court they established that Berland had indeed committed “severe” sexual crimes and violations of religious law and called on the public to distance themselves from him.Berland was convicted in 2016 for indecent assault as well as allegations of rape and other crimes.