Israelis throw stones at Palestinians in West Bank, one injured

A group of Israelis threw rocks towards a Palestinian car near Gilad Farm in the West Bank on Monday, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.One person, in his 30s, suffered from a head wound and was taken to hospital.United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Amichai Levi who was one of the first responders on scene relayed: "After I treated the man at the scene together with other first responders, he was transported in a mobile intensive care ambulance of the IDF to the hospital. He was in moderate condition at the time of transport."The man was standing on the opposite end of the road from where the stone-throwers were standing. When the stone was thrown towards the car, it missed the car and hit him.It is not clear yet if the man is Israeli or Palestinian.