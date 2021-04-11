Bus driver attacked with stones, Molotov cocktails in east Jerusalem

Stones were thrown at a bus driver and his family as they entered the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya on Saturday evening in order to shorten their route, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, reported.
The bus was heavily damaged. The driver and his family managed to escape from the bus, and were met with security forces in the area. police will find those who are responsible for the attack and arrest them, and try them to the fullest extent of the law."The official organization of bus drivers in Israel, under the umbrella of the Histadrut labor union, condemned the attack, offering a reason behind why they occur: "It is time for all the lawmakers to understand that public buses are seen by civilians and by terrorists as a stark symbol and an extension of authority, and that is why they want to hurt it." How can this change? "The only way to protect the lives of bus drives and passengers is to recognize them as public servants and provide them with adequate protection." The organization did not clarify what that would look like. They added, as a warning: "The day in which a bus driver will get killed is closer than ever." Transportation Minister Miri Regev offered her support to the attacked driver, calling it "a severe incident that could have a much worse ending."I trust that security and
Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the attack, warning of its implications: "We are slowly but surely losing control of Jerusalem."It simply cannot be that in the capital city the loss of governance can reach such a dire state that a bus driver is attacked with Molotov cocktails and rocks."Ben-Gvir called on the police to restore order.