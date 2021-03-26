Suez Canal Crisis: 'Ever Given' owners aim to free ship 'tomorrow night'

The 400 m (430-yard) Ever Given, leased by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp, is blocking transit through one of the world's busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe.



Ships are seen at the entrance of the Suez Canal, Egypt March 26, 2021. (Photo credit: Mohamed Abd El Ghaney/Reuters)

A spokeswoman for the owner in Japan said that the refloating work was ongoing but that the company did not yet know when the effort would succeed.

"We don't have an estimate for when the work will succeed," she said.