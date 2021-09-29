The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sullivan stressed Biden's support for a two-state solution in meeting with al-Sisi

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 22:02
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials emphasized President Joe Biden’s support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
In the talks, the US and Egyptian delegations also urged a return to constitutional order in Tunisia and discussed support for a civilian-led transition in Sudan, the official said.
Sullivan reiterated US Support for a diplomatic resolution regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and recognized Egypt’s concerns about access to the Nile's waters, as well, according to the official.
