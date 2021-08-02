The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Suspect steals police car left running and unlocked in front of station

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2021 10:54
A suspect stole a police car in front of the Petah Tikva police station on Sunday night, after a police officer left the car unlocked and running while she entered the police station, according to Israel Police.
The officer also left a weapon in the vehicle. The vehicle and all the equipment that was in it was caught along with the suspect shortly after the theft.
The deputy commander of the district appointed an officer to investigation the incident. The officer who left the car unlocked has been transferred off of operational activities until the end of the investigation. All the police stations in the district have been instructed to hold training activities for all patrol officers, with an emphasis on patrol procedures and security.
