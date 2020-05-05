A road in the Bet Israel neighborhood of Jerusalem was closed after oil was poured on the road to prevent Israel Police from conducting arrests. The road was still closed as of Tuesday morning.

The eight suspects are between the ages of 20-30-years-old.

Seven suspects were arrested in Jerusalem for causing disturbances, attacking a soldier and a municipal worker, burning an Israeli flag and causing damages in the Shmuel Hanavi area on Monday. An additional suspect was arrested after interfering with police operations.