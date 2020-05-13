Swearing in of government delayed again

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 13, 2020 13:25
The swearing in of Israel's new government was postponed again on Wednesday after coalition agreements with parties entering the government were not submitted on time.
Outgoing Knesset speaker Benny Gantz had promised that the swearing in ceremony would take place on Thursday at 1p.m. But all the coalition agreements with all the coalition parties have to be submitted to the Knesset 24 hours before the vote ahead of the swearing in. No agreements were submitted by 1pm on Wednesday.
The parties that will be in the coalition are Likud, Blue and White, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Labor and Derech Eretz.
It is still possible that the swearing in will take place late Thursday night. But it could be delayed until Sunday.
Suspected terrorist attack reported at Tel Hashomer Medical Center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 01:46 PM
Two Gaza fishermen arrested, boat confiscated - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 12:59 PM
Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 12:12 PM
UTJ MK Gafni working to bring Yamina to coalition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 11:40 AM
Israel reports 4,104 coronavirus patients, 51 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/13/2020 11:32 AM
Philippines records 21 new coronavirus deaths, 268 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 11:23 AM
Russia reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 11:16 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 675 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 11:15 AM
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 9
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 09:42 AM
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Santa Cruz Islands
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 02:18 AM
CDC: US has total of 1,342,594 coronavirus cases, 80,820 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/13/2020 12:08 AM
Pompeo urges Taliban, Afghan gov't to arrest hospital, funeral attacker
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 11:14 PM
Levin resigns from his position as tourism minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/12/2020 10:59 PM
Gantz resigns from the position of Knesset speaker
Israel Coronavirus: 135 fewer patients than the day before, 55 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/12/2020 08:03 PM
