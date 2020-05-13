Swearing in of government delayed again

The swearing in of Israel's new government was postponed again on Wednesday after coalition agreements with parties entering the government were not submitted on time.Outgoing Knesset speaker Benny Gantz had promised that the swearing in ceremony would take place on Thursday at 1p.m. But all the coalition agreements with all the coalition parties have to be submitted to the Knesset 24 hours before the vote ahead of the swearing in. No agreements were submitted by 1pm on Wednesday.The parties that will be in the coalition are Likud, Blue and White, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Labor and Derech Eretz.It is still possible that the swearing in will take place late Thursday night. But it could be delayed until Sunday.