Swiss embassy staffer in Tehran died in accident

By REUTERS  
MAY 4, 2021 12:13
An employee at the Swiss embassy in Iran died on Tuesday of an accident, the foreign ministry in Bern said after local news outlets reported the woman fell from the building where she lived.
"The FDFA (ministry) confirms that a Swiss employee of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran died in a fatal accident on Tuesday.
The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family," it said, adding it was in contact with the woman's family and local authorities in Iran. It did not identify the victim.
