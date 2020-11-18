IDF jets attack several targets in Damascus, Syria

Israeli fighter jets attacked several targets in Syria

early on Wednesday in response to explosive charges being placed near the Israeli border, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed.

The attack targeted warehouses, HQs, military complexes and Surface-to-air missile batteries, Walla! reported.

Syrian air defenses were activated after identifying the Israeli attack over the skies of

Damascus,

state news agency SANA reported.

Initial reports from Syria indicate three Syrian militants killed and one injured.