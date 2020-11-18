The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF jets attack several targets in Damascus, Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 04:24
Israeli fighter jets attacked several targets in Syria early on Wednesday in response to explosive charges being placed near the Israeli border, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed. 
The attack targeted warehouses, HQs, military complexes and Surface-to-air missile batteries, Walla! reported.  Syrian air defenses were activated after identifying the Israeli attack over the skies of Damascus, state news agency SANA reported.
Initial reports from Syria indicate three Syrian militants killed and one injured.
Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 03:11 AM
Police disperse gatherings in Bnei Brak, clash with protesters
Rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone, child killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 12:44 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 55.3 million, death toll at 1,332,354
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2020 12:07 AM
Biden COVID task force: Transition delay could compromise virus response
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2020 11:36 PM
Ten individuals injured in car crash near Ariel
Coronavirus in schools: 17 schools close, 1,414 students test positive
Joe Biden reiterates US support for Israel in conversation with Netanyahu
Pompeo welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, urges for political solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2020 07:06 PM
Ethiopia claims Tigray victories, says army marching to state capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2020 07:00 PM
Bnei Brak synagogue forced to shut after opening against coronavirus rule
Netanyahu: Negotiating with Moderna for additional vaccines
TikTok expands features, give parents more control of teenagers' accounts
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2020 05:03 PM
Republican US Senator Grassley, 87, quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2020 05:02 PM
US Senate likely to vote Tuesday on Trump's Fed pick Shelton
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2020 04:07 PM
