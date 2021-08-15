Taliban starts invasion of Kabul from all sides

Taliban have started entering Kabul from all sides as they have the city entirely surrounded, the Afghan Interior Ministry has said on Sunday.After its lightning advance on the capital, the insurgent group ordered its fighters to refrain violence, allow safe passage to anyone seeking to leave and request women to head to protected areas, said a Taliban leader in Doha.
"We don't want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge," a Taliban official told Reuters. "But we have not declared a ceasefire," he added.Fewer than 50 US officials will stay in Kabul, as "core" US team members in Kabul are working from Kabul Airport, according to a US official. The US has also advised other embassies in Kabul to operate with limited staff from a safe location.
In addition, several UN staff members moved to an undisclosed, safer location in Kabul, according to a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) official.A number of gunshots were heard around Kabul. according to the Afghan President's Office twitter account, Afghanistan's security and defense forces currently have the situation under control.
آگاهی!— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 15, 2021
هموطنان شرافتمند کابل؛
در چند نقطهی دور دست شهر کابل، صدای فیر شنیده شده است. نیرو های امنیتی و دفاعی کشور در هماهنگی با همکاران بین المللی
وضعیت امنیتی شهر کابل را در کنترول دارند.
