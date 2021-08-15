The Taliban took control of Afghanistan's key eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight on Sunday morning, securing the roads connecting the country to Pakistan, officials said.

"There are no clashes taking place right now in Jalalabad because the governor has surrendered to the Taliban," a Jalalabad-based Afghan official told Reuters. "Allowing passage to the Taliban was the only way to save civilian lives."

A western security official also confirmed the fall of the city, one of the last beside the capital Kabul to remain under government control.

Kabul and Jalalabad, in eastern Afghanistan, were the only big cities not in Taliban hands at the beginning of the night.

The hardline militants have swept through the country in recent weeks as US-led forces withdrew. The Taliban campaign accelerated to lightning speed in the last week, shocking Western countries, and the Afghan military's defenses appeared to collapse. Several countries joined the US in calling back their representatives in the state.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to help evacuate citizens and ensure an "orderly and safe" drawdown of personnel.