Taliban taps Abdul Ghani Baradar as new head of Afghanistan's government

Abdul Ghani Baradar has reportedly been named the new head of the Afghan government, Taliban sources confirmed.

Baradar is the co-founder and de facto leader of the Islamist organization, though in theory serves under Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, and has been given the title of mullah.

He had helped form the Taliban in 1994 after having served in the Mujahadeen fighting against the Soviet-backed Afghan government. Under the Taliban's first rule over Afghanistan, Baradar had also served in a number of different capacities.

This is the first major look at what a new Afghan governemnt will look like following the Taliban's takeover of the country and the flight of president Ashraf Ghani from Kabul. The Taliban now fully controls all of Afghanistan, barring the holdout province of Panjshir

Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, seated with a group of men, makes a video statement, in this still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16, 2021 (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS)

In addition, Taliban sources also indicated that Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government.

This is a developing story.