Tap water in parts of Golan Heights unsafe for consumption

Tap water in the towns of Neot Golan, Givat Yoav and Mavo Hama in the southern Golan Heights is currently unsafe to consume, most likely following a contamination by foreign objects into the water supply during a pipeline replacement by Mekorot, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday afternoon.

According to the statement, water in Neot Golan and Givat Yoav will be allowed for consumption after boiling, while water in Mevo Hama is still dangerous to consume even when boiled.

Water tankers have been set up in Mevo Hama to dispense drinkable water, as tap water there is currently allowed only for bathing and dishwashing.