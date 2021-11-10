The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv selects Dropbox for cloud storage project

By ZEV STUB
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 11:12
Dropbox Israel was selected by the Tel Aviv Municipality to carry out a large cloud storage project, transferring all of the municipality's public library systems and internal files to advanced Dropbox cloud systems. The value of the project is about half a million shekels.
The project is part of the general transition from local infrastructure to IaaS carried out by the municipality.
Previously, the municipality's computer team stored data on a variety of storage platforms. Dropbox's cloud system provides a secure and reliable storage solution, which allows the municipal employees to focus on work and lighten the workload of the IT staff.
"The municipality produces a huge amount of distributed data," said Omar Nesher, director of Information Technology and Projects in the Tel Aviv Municipality. "After intensive testing, Dropbox has proven to be the best tool to manage them. It is, without a doubt, a service. The most secure, cost-effective and user-friendly cloud storage on the market."
