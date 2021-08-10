The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID: 3rd vaccine in immunosuppressed patients works – Israeli hospital

Some 73% of organ transplant patients who received a third coronavirus vaccine developed antibodies compared to only 35% after the second vaccine, according to new research.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 10, 2021 18:20
Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Administering a third coronavirus vaccine to immunocompromised patients significantly increases their ability to produce antibodies, preliminary results from research conducted by the Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson) and the Clalit Health Services has shown.
Israel began to offer those with a severely weakened immune system a booster on July 12. Among the eligible patients were recipients of organ transplants. Research had shown that a significant percentage among them had not developed antibodies after the first two shots.
The experts at Beilinson and Clalit analyzed the immune system response in heart, lung and kidney recipients and found that the rate of patients who developed antibodies almost doubled after the booster, while in the case of liver transplant recipients it increased by about one third.
According to Dr. Ruthi Rachmimov, director of the Kidney Transplant Unit at Beilinson, 73% of patients who received the third vaccine developed antibodies compared to only 35% beforehand.
Among lung transplant recipients, 33% of those checked developed antibodies after the booster, compared to 18% after the first two vaccines.
In the case of heart transplant recipients, the rates stood respectively at 58% and 31% while for liver transplant recipients some 71% of them developed antibodies as opposed to 47% after the second shot.
While antibody development represents only part of the immune system’s defenses against a disease – as the body may build up other forms of protection though the so-called cellular memory – recent research has indicated that there is a connection between the antibody count and the risk of getting infected.
“The data is clear proof that the third vaccine works,” said Rachmimov. “We see a significant improvement in response to the third vaccine in kidney transplant recipients. I recommend everyone who is an organ transplant recipient to go and get vaccinated.”
Both Beilinson’s Prof. Mordechai Kramer, director of the Lung Disease Division, and Dr. Marius Brown, director of the National Institute of Liver Diseases, stressed that no significant side effects have been recorded.
“No significant side effects were seen in those who got vaccinated other than local pain at the injection site in the few patients,” Kramer said. “There were no rejection events from the vaccine.”


