Thomas Nides approved as US ambassador to Israel

The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved the appointment of Thomas R. Nides as Ambassador to Israel, Israeli media reported early Wednesday morning.

The appointment is subject to final confirmation from the US Senate and is expected to pass without major opposition.

Nides, 60, is an American banker and government official. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota to a Jewish family. He was appointed as US President Joe Biden's pick for the position of ambassador last June.

Nides built his career on his banking success, holding leadership positions at large American firms Fannie Mae, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley. In 2010, however, US President Barack Obama nominated Nides as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, a position he held from 2011-2013.

Thomas R. Nides, US President Joe Biden's candidate for Ambassador. (credit: STATE DEPARTMENT)

Nides' father, Arnold Richard Nides, was the President of Temple Israel Synagogue in Minnesota and the Duluth Jewish Federation. Mark Mellman, the CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, has known Nides since the 1990s. “He has a great deal of experience with Israel-related issues,” he told the Post. “He has a great deal of experience in the State Department, in government agencies, and he understands Capitol Hill and every part of government."

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.