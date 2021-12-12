Three dead at funeral of Hamas member killed in Lebanon explosion

Armed clashes broke out on Sunday between Hamas and Fatah members in the Burj al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon, Lebanese media reported.

Three were killed and ten others were wounded, some critically, in the clashes. They were rushed to Hiram, Jabal Amel and the Italian Lebanese hospitals.

The violence broke out during the funeral of Hamas member Hamza Ibrahim Shahine, who died in Friday's explosion at the refugee camp , caused by a fire at a Hamas weapons depot.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported an unspecified number of deaths from the explosion, but local media and civil defense workers on scene said there had been no fatalities.

The clashes come as tensions between Hamas and Fatah are rising due to the Palestinian municipal elections taking place in the West Bank.

Despite Hamas' boycott of the elections, Hamas-affiliated candidates contested the elections and won seats in several councils, as some Palestinians described the results as a “major defeat” for Fatah.

This is a developing story.