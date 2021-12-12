The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Three dead at funeral of Hamas member killed in Lebanon explosion

The violence broke out during the funeral of a Hamas member who died in Friday's explosion at a Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 17:01

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2021 17:20
Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Armed clashes broke out on Sunday between Hamas and Fatah members in the Burj al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon, Lebanese media reported.
Three were killed and ten others were wounded, some critically, in the clashes. They were rushed to Hiram, Jabal Amel and the Italian Lebanese hospitals.
The violence broke out during the funeral of Hamas member Hamza Ibrahim Shahine, who died in Friday's explosion at the refugee camp, caused by a fire at a Hamas weapons depot.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported an unspecified number of deaths from the explosion, but local media and civil defense workers on scene said there had been no fatalities.
Funeral of Palestinian Osama Deeij in the northern Gaza Strip, August 2021 (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS) Funeral of Palestinian Osama Deeij in the northern Gaza Strip, August 2021 (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
The clashes come as tensions between Hamas and Fatah are rising due to the Palestinian municipal elections taking place in the West Bank. 
Despite Hamas' boycott of the elections, Hamas-affiliated candidates contested the elections and won seats in several councils, as some Palestinians described the results as a “major defeat” for Fatah.
This is a developing story.


Tags Fatah Hamas Lebanon Palestinians funeral
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Herzog was wise to join anti cyberbullying campaign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'Three shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine 4x less effective against Omicron'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.
5

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by