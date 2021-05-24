State indicts 3 Jews for Bat Yam ‘lynch’ of Israeli-Arab

The Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed an indictment against three Jews for attempted terror murder of an Israeli-Arab driver in Bat Yam on May 12 at the height of ethnic strife across the country.

The three defendants who were indicted in the Tel Aviv District Court are: Netanel Binyamin, 25, Lahav Ohanina, 18 and a 16-year-old minor.

The additional of “terror” to the attempted murder charge was consistent with the nationalist and racist circumstances said the prosecution.

Several other charges including racist-motivated destruction of property and incitement to terror and racism were also part of the indictment.

The victim, Said Musa of Ramle, was driving through the promenade of Bat Yam when residents discovered he was Arab, dragged him from his car and beat him using flag poles and an electric scooter.

Late Sunday night, the Justice Ministry announced that the prosecution has to date filed 140 indictments against around 230 Arabs and Jews relating to this month’s ethnic strife and rioting.

Although the ministry takes a stubborn line not to publicly reveal the ethnic identities of defendants, in order to preserve neutrality for each individual defendant, the Jerusalem Post has learned that around 20 of those indicted are Jews, with the vast majority being Arabs.

Israeli-Arab MKs have attacked law enforcement for being unduly harsh on their sector and unduly lenient on Jewish rioters.

Right-wing Israeli-Jewish MKs have slammed law enforcement for many indictments of Jews, arguing they were defending themselves from rioters – though often these self-defense claims were made without the benefit of a full police probe.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.