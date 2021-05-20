Court charges three Bat Yam lynching suspects with attempted murder

The State Attorney's Office is expected to file indictments against three suspects, Lahav Naorker, Nathaniel Binyamin and another man who, on charges of attempted murder on Thursday over their involvement in a lynch of an Arab Israeli driver in Bat Yam, which was caught on live TV, according to N12.

The victim, Said Musa of Ramle, was driving through the promenade of Bat Yam when residents discovered he was Arab, dragged him from his car and beat him using flag poles and an electric scooter.

Meanwhile, the Israel Police and Shin Bet security service announced on Thursday that they have arrested suspects involved in a shooting attack on officer in Acre, in addition to more arrests of suspects implicated in the attempted lynching of an IDF soldier walking through Jaffa . Police and Shin Bet officers also arrested suspects involved in the torching of a police station in Nazareth.

Security forces also seized hundreds of illegal weapons and gained much information on criminal activities in Arab-majority cities in Israel, which have been experiencing a crime wave in the past year. As a result of the new information, officers are expected to make weapon seizures in the coming days.

In response to the arrests, Israel Police and Shin Bet said that the "the Shin Bet and police will continue to act resolutely and with all the means at their disposal under the law to prosecute all those involved in the terrorist and violent incidences that took place throughout the country and thwart their intentions to carry out further attacks."