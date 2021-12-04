Six people killed in car accidents in Israel over the weekend

Six people were killed in car accidents in Israel throughout the weekend.

Three young men in their 20s were killed in a car accident at the Tamra junction in the lower Galilee area early Saturday morning.

MDA medics and paramedics confirmed their deaths after arriving at the scene. An MDA spokesman reported that a vehicle was overturned at the junction.

"The three passengers were trapped inside. They were unconscious, without breathing and with no pulse," one paramedic stated.

This report comes several hours after another car accident that occurred in Binyamin left three people dead and a further three injured on Friday afternoon, MDA reported.

The injured people were a nine-year-old girl and a man and woman in their 30s. They were taken to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva.

A six-year-old and two adults died, according to N12.