The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Trump moves Oklahoma political rally date from Juneteenth after criticism

Tulsa, a city important in African-American history, in 1921 was the site of one of the bloodiest cases of racist violence in US history in which white mobs attacked black residents and businesses.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 13, 2020 07:53
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, U.S., October 17, 2019 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, U.S., October 17, 2019
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from June 19th, the date of the "Juneteenth" holiday, to June 20th out of respect for a day commemorating the end of US slavery.
Amid protests against racial injustice, Trump has faced criticism for scheduling his first campaign rally in months on a day known by African-Americans as Freedom Day and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city where white mobs massacred African-Americans a century ago.
“Many of my African-American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday,” Trump tweeted. "I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests."
Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, scheduled the Tulsa rally on June 19th, the date in 1865 when Texas became the last of the pro-slavery Confederate states forced to comply with President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War declaring all people held as slaves free.
Tulsa, a city important in African-American history, in 1921 was the site of one of the bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence in US history in which white mobs attacked black residents and businesses.
Referring to his rally, Trump told Fox News in an interview aired earlier on Friday: "Think about it as a celebration."
The Republican president suspended his political rallies in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump denied that scheduling the Tulsa rally on Juneteenth was deliberate.
The rally will take place against a backdrop of protests around the United States against racism and police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Fox News interviewer Harris Faulkner, who is black, later said she was not sure whether Trump was aware of the painful history of Tulsa for African-Americans because her questions in the interview, held on Thursday, focused on the Juneteenth date of the rally.
"This isn't just a wink to white supremacists - he's throwing them a welcome home party," US Senator Kamala Harris, a contender to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's vice presidential pick, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Trump, who  rejected calls to rename US military bases named for Confederate military figures this week, said in the Fox News interview that what Lincoln had done was "questionable," but was cut off before he could elaborate.
"I think I've done more for the black community than any other president. And let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln 'cause he did good, although it's always questionable. You know, in other words the end result," Trump said without explanation.
Faulkner then spoke over him saying: "But we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well."
"We are free. You understand what I mean. I'm going to take a pass on Abe - Honest Abe as we call him," Trump responded.
Democrats and other critics have accused Trump of stoking racial divisions.
The president said during the Floyd protests in which looting occurred in some cities that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Trump told Fox News he was not aware that this phrase originated with a white segregationist who was Miami mayor in the 1960s.
On Thursday, the Republican Party scheduled Trump's speech to formally accept its presidential nomination for Aug. 27 in Jacksonville, Florida.
That day will mark the 60th anniversary of what is called "Ax Handle Saturday," when a white mob wielding ax handles began a riot over black youth attempting to order food from a whites-only lunch counter in Jacksonville.


Tags Donald Trump African Americans 2020 United States elections Oklahoma
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by