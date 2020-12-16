Trump snaps at Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden

"The Electoral College has spoken," McConnell said on Tuesday morning, before adding he wanted to "congratulate the President-elect Joe Biden" and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.Trump reacted on Twitter, saying, "Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!"
