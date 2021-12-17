Two arrested during Sheikh Jarrah riots

Israel Police have arrested two suspects in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for assaulting police officers and causing public disturbances, a police spokesperson stated on Friday afternoon.

The arrests took place during ongoing riots in the east Jerusalem neighborhood, during which the police ordered the protestors to disperse and were ignored.

One police officer was lightly injured as a result of a chair being thrown at him and the suspect was caught and taken in for questioning. A second suspect was arrested for issuing threats.

The police continue to operate in the area and are working to disperse the rioters.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.