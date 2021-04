Two individuals died in a deadly accident on Route 90 on Wednesday night, ZAKA reported.

"The accident involved a private vehicle and a truck," ZAKA volunteer Binyamin Gershon said. "The private vehicle was completely crushed by the truck," he added. "The driver and passenger next to him were trapped inside and were suffering from multi-system injuries."

ZAKA paramedics declared their death after Fire and Rescue services managed to remove them from within the vehicle.