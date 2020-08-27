The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Two dead in clashes south of Lebanese capital

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 27, 2020 23:24
Two people were killed and at least three wounded in clashes in a town south of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Thursday, the state news agency and a security source said, which prompted the deployment of the army as several political parties urged calm.
The Lebanese army said on its Twitter account that it had deployed units to Khaldeh town to "control the situation" and restore calm. Army units deployed to nearby towns to open blocked roads, it said.
State news agency NNA and the security source said gunfire was exchanged. The confrontation erupted after of row a few days ago over a poster marking the Shi'ite Muslim Ashoura religious ritual in an area where both Shi'ites and Sunnis reside, the security source and a second official said.
Several political parties voiced concern over the incident as it continued to unfold, reflecting fears it could escalate as the country faces multiple crises amid a political vacuum.
Kamala Harris condemns looting, violence in wake of police shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 01:32 AM
Rockets fired at Green Zone for second time in matter of hours
Saudi coalition intercepts a ballistic missile launched towards Najran
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2020 11:43 PM
40 new coronavirus cases reported in Gaza
Molotov cocktails thrown towards residential building in East Jerusalem
Arizona, Alabama, Michigan sending National Guard troops to Kenosha
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2020 10:02 PM
France reports 6,111 new COVID-19 infections, second-highest level ever
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2020 09:13 PM
Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2020 09:10 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,387 new cases, 883 dead, 115 on ventilators
Incendiary balloons spark 26 fires in southern Israel
Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2020 07:16 PM
US COVID-19 deaths approach 180,000, cases continue to fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2020 07:07 PM
Belarus detains 20 journalists preparing to cover protests – witness
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2020 06:35 PM
Border Police evacuate seven illegal settler buldings in West Bank
Petah Tikva alleged terrorist's arrest extended by 5 days, court rules
