Two fires break out across Israel

Two separate fires broke out across Israel on Sunday afternoon, with Molotov cocktails suspected as the source of one of them, according to Israeli media.The fires, one in the Israeli settlement of Karmei Tzur in the West Bank and the other in Mount Yitzpor, part of the Gilboa mountain range in the north, are spreading quickly and are uncontained.According to testimonies of residents living in Karmei Tzur, the fire was started by Molotov cocktails hurled at the area.In Gilboa, 13 firefighter crews and four aircrafts are working to restrain and control the fire.Israel's Fire and Rescue Services have issued an order on Sunday prohibiting lighting of bonfires in Israel, due to the extreme weather all across the country.