Two men arrested for grave desecration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 1, 2021 20:12
Police were given a TikTok video on Thursday morning of two men desecrating graves in a Jerusalem cemetery.
Investigation led to the arrest of two men in their twenties from east Jerusalem.
A screenshot from the Tiktok video
Tiberias: Teen detained for attempting to enter LGBTQ Pride with knife
Netanyahu to Horowitz: Third COVID vaccine should be given in August
Israel Border Police officer sentenced to 14 months for domestic abuse
Incendiary balloons launched from Gaza
PM Naftali Bennett meets with German President
Man in northern Israel arrested for identifying with terror organizations
IDF thwarts smuggling NIS 300,000 worth of drugs along Lebanon border
Police asking for help in disappearance of mother and child from Haifa
Explosive device blows up car of criminal lawyer
Pedestrian dies of wounds in fatal traffic collision
Russian envoy: Iran nuclear talks need more time
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 02:06 PM
Samaria council head receives security detail after far-right threats
Hamas representative in West Bank rearrested by Israel overnight
Child psychologist suspected of sexually assaulting autistic children
Putin signs law obliging foreign IT firms to open offices in Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 10:55 AM
