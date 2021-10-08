UN passes resolution making clean environment access a human right

The UN Human Rights Council comfortably passed a resolution on Friday that recognizes access to a safe and healthy environment as a fundamental right despite criticism in the lead-up to the vote from Britain, the United States and other countries.

The resolution, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favor and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan, prompting a rare burst of applause in the Geneva forum.

Britain, which was among the critics of the proposal in recent negotiations, voted in favor in a surprise move. The United States did not vote since it is not currently a member of the 47-member Council.