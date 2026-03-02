Qatar shot down two Su-24 fighter jets coming from Iran, the Qatari defense ministry said on Monday.

It did not provide further details on the incident.

Arab states in the Gulf, all close US allies, have come under Iranian drone and missile attack since the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Saturday.

Prior to the war, Iranian spokespeople stated that all US military bases in the region would be targeted. US embassies across the region have issued security alerts to American citizens, urging caution amid heightened tensions.

Motorists drive past a plume of smoke rising from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha on March 1, 2026. (credit: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gulf states suffer as Iran continues strikes

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident on Monday at the port of Bahrain, where a vessel was struck by two unknown projectiles, sparking a fire. According to UKMTO, the fire was quickly extinguished, and the crew was safely evacuated. The vessel remained at the port following the attack.

In a related development, the US embassy in Bahrain issued a warning, stating that terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are targeting US citizens abroad. The embassy’s statement followed an incident at Salman Industrial City in Bahrain, where a missile interception resulted in debris falling onto a ship, causing a fire.

The incident left one person dead and two seriously injured. Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, three armed drones were shot down over Erbil Airport in northern Iraq, where US forces are stationed. Security sources reported the incident but did not elaborate further on the drone's origin or purpose.

In Dubai, DP World announced that operations at the Jebel Ali port had resumed after a disruption, as reported by Reuters. This followed the recent regional tension and security concerns in the Gulf.

The US embassy in Jordan issued a security alert on Sunday, urging American citizens in the country to shelter in place after reports of missiles, drones, or air-to-air missiles being detected in Jordanian airspace. The embassy reassured citizens that it was monitoring the situation and would provide updates on security measures. It also urged Americans to stay alert for unusual activity and disruptions in air traffic.

On Monday, Qatar confirmed the interception of Iranian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including Doha International Airport. A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson told CNN that the country could not allow such attacks to go unanswered, further clarifying that Qatar was not engaging with Iran at this time.

In response to the mounting tensions in the region, the governments of the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement condemning the Iranian regime's missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories.

The statement called the attacks unjustified, describing them as a dangerous escalation that violated the sovereignty of multiple countries and threatened regional stability. The countries reaffirmed their right to self-defense and commended the effective air and missile defense cooperation that has prevented greater loss of life and destruction.