The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

By REUTERS  
MARCH 30, 2021 04:02
Men inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/BASSAM KHABIEH)
Men inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BASSAM KHABIEH)
The United Nations will urge international donors to pledge up to $10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great.
In the fifth annual conference to keep Syrians refugees from starvation, the event hosted by the European Union will seek $4.2 billion for people inside Syria and $5.8 billion for refugees and their hosts in the Middle East.
Some 24 million people need basic aid, a rise of four million over the past year and the highest number yet since a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 led to civil war.
"It has been ten years of despair and disaster for Syrians," said UN aid chief Mark Lowcock. "Now plummeting living conditions, economic decline and COVID-19 result in more hunger, malnutrition and disease. There is less fighting, but no peace dividend," he said in a statement.
Fighting between Syrian army forces and rebels has subsided since a deal a year ago ended a Russian-led bombing campaign that had displaced over a million people, but Russian air strikes, along with Iranian and Syrian-backed militaries, continue to attack rebel outposts.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to address the conference on Tuesday. On March 10, marking a decade of conflict, he said Syria is a "living nightmare" where about half the children have never lived a day without war and 60 percent of Syrians are at risk of going hungry.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement called on international donors to help rebuild the country, particularly to repair critical health, water and electricity services.
"Our infrastructure is ruined," said Khaled Hboubati, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society.
Rebuilding destroyed cities will take billions of dollars more and cannot start until powers involved in the conflict, including Russia and Iran, help agree a peace settlement, the European Union, which is hosting the conference, says.
International Committee of the Red Cross head Peter Maurer urged world powers to reach a peace deal or face many more annual donor conferences for Syria. "Humanitarians are here to help but the ultimate responsibility lies with parties to the conflict," he said. 


Tags Syria United Nations humanitarian aid COVID-19
Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2021 03:13 AM
N.Korean leader's sister slams S.Korea for criticism of missile test
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2021 01:42 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro replaces six ministers in sweeping cabinet reshuffle
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2021 01:13 AM
FAA requiring inspector on site for SpaceX launches
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2021 12:38 AM
Palma attack show increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State in Mozambique
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2021 12:36 AM
Biden aide affirms US support for Ukraine sovereignty in call
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2021 12:04 AM
France: Myanmar security forces committed 'blind and murderous' violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 11:55 PM
Elections: UTJ leader Yaakov Litzman reiterates commitment to Netanyahu
Biden says 90% of adults in US could get vaccination by April 19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 09:53 PM
Iranian motivation to hurt Israelis abroad high, NSC warns - report
Twitter says service fixed after disruption affects thousands
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 07:38 PM
Elon Musk: Starship launch postponed to Tuesday
Coronavirus in Israel: 128 new cases, 1.2% of tests return positive
CDC director speaks of impending doom, warns of increase in COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 06:35 PM
Police detains four minors suspected of stoning tourists in Jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by