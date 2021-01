"Every man in his place, and every community in theirs, will say, in accordance with [Health Ministry] guidelines, the Selichot, and pray, 'avinu malkenu menah magefah minachalatechah' (Our father our king remove the plague from your land)."

United Synagogues & Communities in Israel is a representative body that organizes synagogues throughout Israel, providing information and programming.

United Synagogues & Communities in Israel announced on Wednesday that they will join the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in a widespread prayer on Thursday, in light of the recent worsening of the pandemic.