The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Ambassador Thomas Nides lands in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 09:39
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides has arrived in Israel Monday morning, Walla reported.
His arrival brings an end to the 10 month period in which the US lacked an ambassador in Israel.
This is a developing story.
Jerusalem man arrested for sexual offenses against younger victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 09:09 AM
Israeli arrested for selling fake COVID-19 Green Passes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 08:25 AM
Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Canada, govt says
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 07:31 AM
Japan to close borders to all foreigners this month
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 05:38 AM
Biden told more time needed to study Omicron variant -WH
By REUTERS
11/29/2021 12:43 AM
Gas price to drop to NIS 6.38 per liter on Tuesday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2021 12:36 AM
France says detected eight possible cases of Omicron variant
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 11:51 PM
Palestinian shot, arrested amid clashes in Bethlehem - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 11:21 PM
COVID-19: Another Omicron variant case discovered in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 07:03 PM
West Bank settlers expose undercover Shin Bet agent - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 06:32 PM
Iranian delegation storms out of assembly during Israeli speech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2021 05:17 PM
Dutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 02:48 PM
Former Cambodian prime minister Prince Norodom Ranariddh has died
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 02:11 PM
Taiwan reports 27 Chinese air force planes in air defense zone
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 01:52 PM
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/28/2021 01:03 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by