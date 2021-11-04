The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Senate confirms Thomas Nides as Ambassador to Israel

In his confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relation Committee, Nides said that replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system is in the best interest of American national security.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 03:07
US Deputy Secretary of State Thomas R. Nides (C) talks to South Korea's Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R), as US Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim listens on, during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul February 29, 2012. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEE JIN-MAN/POOL)
US Deputy Secretary of State Thomas R. Nides (C) talks to South Korea's Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R), as US Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim listens on, during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul February 29, 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEE JIN-MAN/POOL)
WASHINGTON - The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed Thomas R. Nides to serve as the next Ambassador to Israel. He was confirmed by a voice vote. He previously served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources under Hillary Clinton from 2011 to 2013.
He was also awarded the secretary of state’s Distinguished Service Award in January 2013. Nides was born to a Jewish family in Duluth, Minnesota. He started his career on Capitol Hill in various positions, including as assistant to the House majority whip and executive assistant to the speaker of the House. He later spent a decade as chief of staff for several members of Congress before pivoting to the banking sector in 1996.
In his confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relation Committee, he said that replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system is in the best interest of American national security.
“This is a defensive mechanism. It is to stop rockets from raining in on Israel. We are supportive of the replenishment and it is in our national security interest,” said Nides, in a hearing that took place in September.
He said that the president supports Iron Dome funding, which supports “a very important ally in the region.”
At the committee hearing, Nides vowed to support the Abraham Accords; to oppose the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement; and to continue “advancing the bonds between our people,” including the visa waiver program.
Thomas R. Nides, US President Joe Bide's likely candidate for Ambassador. (credit: STATE DEPARTMENT)Thomas R. Nides, US President Joe Bide's likely candidate for Ambassador. (credit: STATE DEPARTMENT)
“The United States remains unwavering in its commitment to Israel’s security, supported by our 10-year, $38 billion memorandum of understanding,” he said.
Speaking about the Iranian threat, Nides said that Biden “has made clear his commitment to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon” and that “upholding Israel’s security serves America’s national security interests and ensures that we will always have a strong, reliable and secure partner.”
Nides also said the US is committed “to advancing the bonds between our people,” adding, “President Biden announced we will work with Israel in hopes of them joining the visa waiver program.”
According to his biography on the State Department’s website, before joining Morgan Stanley, Nides served as worldwide president and CEO of Burson-Marsteller and as CEO of Credit Suisse First Boston, the investment banking division of Zurich-based Credit Suisse Group.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) tweeted: "We congratulate Thomas Nides on his confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Israel. We wish him great success in this critical position."


