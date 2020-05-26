US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman meets with Derech Eretz faction

The Derech Eretz faction met with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Tuesday, according to the faction's press release."We just finished an important work meeting with US Ambassador to Israel, our friend David Friedman. We discussed the regional challenges, our common interests and the implications of annexation of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Rift Valley." The Derech Eretz faction was formed by Zvi Hauser and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel after they both left Telem, one of the two parties, together with Yesh Atid, that earlier this year split from the Blue and White party headed by Benny Gantz.The press release mentioned that the ambassador invited Hendel to a round of meetings in Washington as soon as it is possible."We will continue to deepen cooperation between Israel and US in any way possible," Derech Eretz added.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel will be moving forward with annexation of the West Bank in July.