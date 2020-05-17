US Ambassador to Israel Friedman: ‘Mazal Tov’ Netanyahu, Gantz

Congratulations and Mazal Tov to PM Netanyahu, APM & MOD Gantz, the State of Israel and the People of Israel on the formation of a new government. The United States looks forward to working with you to enhance our already incredibly strong relationship & unbreakable bond. — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) May 17, 2020

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tweeted his congratulations to the new government saying “Mazal Tov” to both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and vice prime minister Benny Gantz.