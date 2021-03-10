Israel, US to hold first virtual Strategic Consultative Group meeting

WASHINGTON - The United States and Israel will hold on Thursday the first virtual US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group meeting, led by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. According to a statement from NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne, “the discussion will focus on regional issues, building on the close consultations between the two sides over the past several months.”“This meeting is part of the broader ongoing dialogue between the United States and Israel on the full range of issues of importance to the bilateral relationship, building on long-standing dialogues between our two nations under previous administrations,” Horne added. This is a developing story.
